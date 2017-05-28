Japan’s Takuma Sato wins Indianapolis 500

Chris Graythen/Getty Images(INDIANAPOLIS) — Japan’s Takuma Sato has won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Driving for Andretti Autosport, Sato, 40, held off three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves of Brazil by 0.2011 of a second, with Ed Jones coming in third.

The win marked the ex-Formula One driver’s second victory in IndyCar racing– five years after he crashed on the final lap of the race trying to defeat Scotland’s Dario Franchitti.

After celebrating the win by dumping a bottle of 2 percent milk on his head, Sato said it was a “fantastic race.”

“It’s beautiful, you know…I grabbed something I left over in 2012 and thanks everyone I can’t thank you enough for everyone’s support.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.