Jeanie Buss wants brothers’ votes for life

Getty/Kevork Djansezian(LOS ANGELES) – Jeanie Buss, the president of the Los Angeles Lakers, has asked her older brothers Johnny Buss and Jim Buss for assurance they will vote her for her to remain both the controlling owner and a member of the team’s board of directors for the rest of her life. This according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

These documents are a response to a filing made by the Buss brothers’ attorneys that affirmed they would vote in their sister to the board of directors for a least the upcoming year.

In order to be elected controlling owner, Jeanie Buss must be on the Lakers’ board of directors, as it is mandated by the four family trusts that own 66-perecent of the team.

