Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are reportedly teaming up to buy the Miami Marlins.

The Miami Herald reports the two are part of a group joining forces to buy the team for $1.3 billion.

The Marlins are currently owned by Jeffrey Loria, who purchased the team in 2002 for $158 million.

