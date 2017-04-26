Jeff Goldblum joining ‘Jurassic World 2’

Christopher Polk/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jeff Goldblum is on board for the next Jurassic World film, according to Variety.

Goldblum played chaos mathematician Ian Malcolm in 1993’s Jurassic Park, and again in 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, but sat out Jurassic World.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel. Goldblum will be seen next in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, opening nationwide in November.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.