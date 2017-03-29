Jenna Elfman returns in “Imaginary Mary,” says network TV needs “bolder choices”

ABC/Katie Yu(NEW YORK) — Jenna Elfman returns to network TV with the ABC comedy Imaginary Mary, debuting Wednesday night. In it, she plays a woman who cares only about her career and herself, until she’s forced to reevaluate things when she meets a guy with kids. Oh, and she has an imaginary friend.

“Her parents were very not there for her, and she had to create an imaginary friend to get her through, to have some person she felt guide her,” Elfman explains of the imaginary title character, voiced by Rachel Dratch.

It’s the first starring role for the Dharma & Greg star since her series Growing Up Fisher was canceled in 2014, and Elfman tells ABC Radio she’s happy to be back in such an unconventional series.

“I think it’s time that networks make bolder choices in their comedies,” she says, noting the competition from cable and internet programming. “Networks must start making bold choice if they’re to compete with all these other wonderful outlets doing great work. And if they’re going to continue doing the same type of thing, they’re going to get gobbled alive….”

Elfman says that although the series may be a little bit out-of-the-box, the situation her character finds herself in ought to be recognizable.

“I think it’s very common for women to lead with their careers these days,” she says. It’s certainly a situation Elfman relates to.

“I always planned to, for myself, have children in my 20s, and then I just got so involved in my career I just, my 20s flew by, I was in my 30s and then I was like, ‘Ah! Let’s do it!” she says. “I’ve been with my husband like 26 years I was like, ‘We gotta get this done.'”

Imaginary Mary premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

