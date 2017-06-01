Jennifer Garner says she didn’t authorize “People” cover story

ABC/Kevin Mazur(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Garner has taken to Facebook to throw water on a People magazine cover story titled, “Life After Heartbreak,” saying she had nothing to do with it.

Garner, who has three children with Ben Affleck, from whom she’s getting divorced, wrote, “It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant — with twins! — (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore.”

She goes on about the story: “This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.”

Garner adds, “While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete. Have a beautiful day, Love, Jen.”

