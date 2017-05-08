Jennifer Morrison won’t return to ‘Once Upon a Time’

ABC/Jack RowandABC has yet to renew their fantasy hit Once Upon a Time, but should it return for a seventh season, star Jennifer Morrison won’t be part of it.

“I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on,” the actress wrote on her Instagram Monday morning.

Morrison, who plays Emma Swan on the show — the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming — wrote that producers had invited her to stay for a possible season seven, but she’d declined. However, “If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME,” Morrison said.

As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant… https://t.co/2Ctyx7U07y — Jennifer Morrison (@jenmorrisonlive) May 8, 2017

Morrison continues, in part, “Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show.”

Once Upon a Time debuted in 2011 and stars various characters from fairy tales, including Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White, Lana Parilla as the Evil Queen, and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin.

Once Upon a Time‘s season six finale airs this coming Sunday, May 14 on ABC.

