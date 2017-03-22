Jenny Slate has “no regrets” about relationship with Chris Evans

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are no longer a couple, but Slate says she doesn’t regret the time they spent together.

“I don’t mind talking about him at all,” she tells Vulture. “He’s a lovely person.”

She describes Evans — whom she stars with in the upcoming film “Gifted” — in glowing terms, despite their recent split.

“Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” Slate said. “He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s just really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Slate is most famous for her roles on Parks and Recreation and Kroll Show, a short stint on Saturday Night Live, and The Lego Batman Movie. But Evans’ role as Marvel’s Captain America has boosted him to another plane of fame and success — something Slate said was hard for her to deal with.

“Chris is a very, very famous person,” she said. “For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go…. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon.”

She added, “The stress that I saw him be put under, I’ve never seen that before, and he handled that really gracefully,” she said. “He’s not stressed. I was the person who was stressed.”

Now, Slate says she is spending time with family and focusing even more on her career, and doesn’t want her role as Evans’ girlfriend to overshadow that.

“I don’t want people to ask me more about my love life because of him than they ask me about my work,” she said.

