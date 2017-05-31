Jerrod Carmichael says he has “no fear” of the topics he broaches on “The Carmichael Show”

NBC/Chris Haston(NEW YORK) — Jerrod Carmichael is fearless. The comedian-actor, who returns tonight for season three of The Carmichael Show, says he’s not worried about tackling controversial topics in his edgy NBC sitcom, because he feels his show offers a “true perspective.”

“If you have a true perspective and you can be honest about it — then there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Carmichael tells ABC Radio. “And there should be no fear when writing it or performing it.”

The series, which follows a fictional version of Carmichael’s family, also offers an unfiltered conversation from Jerrod’s cast members, including Amber Stevens West as his girlfriend Maxine, Lil Rel Howery as his brother Bobby, David Alan Grier as his father Joe and Loretta Devine as his mother Cynthia.

Devine, who Jerrod admits often reminds him of his own mother, says that one of the reasons she enjoys the show is the constant challenge of her character.

“As a character in The Carmichael Show, you never know until you get your script which side of the opinion, or which side of the thing, your character is going to fall on,” Devine explains. “And you have to go for that position as if it is your own when you’re working on it.”

At the end of the day, Jerrod believes that those who watch won’t likely be offended because they “handle things with integrity.” However, the comedian notes that he didn’t create the show to make people feel good but to provide an honest point of view.

“I don’t want there to be this dissonance between the conversation you have in real life and you just turn on the television and you see people lying to you, and not being honest and being open,” he says.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.