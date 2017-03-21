Jerry Krause, architect of the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty, dies at 77

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Jerry Krause, the executive credited with forming the Chicago Bulls roster that won six championships through the 1990s, died at 77 according to ESPN.

A Chicago native, Krause was named general manager of the Bulls in 1985, going on to draft future all-time greats Michael Jordan and Socttie Pippen. In 1987, he added Bill Cartwright to the mix via a trade with the New York Knicks, forming the core of the team’s first three championships.

He also hired Phil Jackson to be an assistant with the team. Later, he named Jackson head coach, and he led Bulls on a stretch where they would win six NBA titles.

However, all of the success Krause built as general manager disintegrated after their sixth championship in 1998. Jordan retired, Pippen was traded, and Jackson left the team.

ESPN reports the Bulls won 808 games, more than any other Eastern Conference team during Krause’s 18-year reign as general manager. He was named NBA Executive of the Year twice during that span.

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf talked about Krause in a statement:

“The entire Bulls organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Jerry Krause. Jerry was one of the hardest working guys I have ever been around, and he was one of the best talent evaluators ever. Jerry played an integral role in our run of six championships in eight years. He truly was the architect of all our great teams in the ’90s. I would not have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame if it were not for Jerry. We will miss him tremendously, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his wife Thelma and the Krause family.”

