‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Live! coming to NBC next Easter

Verve Records(NEW YORK) — NBC has announced that its next live musical will be a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking 1971 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Casting has just begun, but Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment, says the network wants to “fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score.”

Lloyd Weber and Rice will executive produce the new live staging with La La Land and Fox’s Grease Live! producer Marc Platt, and Craig Zadan and Neil Meron — the team behind of each of the network’s previous live productions: The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live!

Jesus Christ Superstar, based on the final week of Jesus’ life, debuted in 1971 at Broadway’s Mark Hellinger Theatre and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. The Tony-nominated musical has been revived numerous times. It has been performed in 20 different countries and translated into 18 different languages.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! airs next Easter Sunday on NBC.

