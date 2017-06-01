Jets trade safety Calvin Pryor to Browns for LB Demario Davis

PhonlamiPhoto/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – The New York Jets have traded defensive back Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Demario Davis.

Pryor, a former first-round pick for the Jets, did not show up for the team’s first OTA practice and sources tell ESPN that the team planned to release him if it could not find a trade partner.

Davis returns to New York after being a starter for the team from 2013 to 2015.

“We appreciate Calvin’s time and contributions to our organization and wish him nothing but the best in Cleveland,” said Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan. “We welcome Demario back to the Jets and look forward to having him compete as we continue our offseason.”

“Calvin is a young, experienced safety that has upside,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said. “We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete. Demario is a guy that we developed the utmost respect for in his time with our team, not only as a professional but also as a person. We appreciate all he did for our organization in his time in Cleveland.”

