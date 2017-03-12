Jewish center in New York receives second threat in less than a week

iStock/Thinkstock(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal and local authorities to investigate after a Jewish center near Rochester received a bomb threat on Sunday.

“The new bomb threat against the Brighton Jewish Community Center — the second threat in less than a week — is a despicable and cowardly act that will not be tolerated in New York,” the governor said. “It is especially repugnant that this latest act of anti-Semitism took place on Purim, a day that we celebrate the resiliency of the Jewish people.”

The Jewish Community Center in Brighton was evacuated Sunday while authorities investigated. According to Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson nothing was found in the search. The building reopened later in the afternoon to serve as a warming center for those without power in the area.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the threat “despicable” in a tweet.

Rochester JCC opened their doors to care for wind storm victims this wk & just received 2nd bomb threat in less than 1 wk. Despicable. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 12, 2017

Cuomo said he was “profoundly disturbed and disgusted by the continued threats against the Jewish community in New York.”

“As New Yorkers, we will not be intimidated and we will not stand by silently as some seek to sow hate and division,” the governor said. “New York is one family, and an attack on one is an attack on all.”

