Jim Carrey defends Kathy Griffin: “It is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times”

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — Jim Carrey is standing up for Kathy Griffin after the firestorm surrounding Griffin’s internet video of herself with the bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump.

“I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because, you know, that line is not real,” Carrey told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here.

“You know, we’re the last line of defense, and really the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing,” Carrey explained, of life in the Trump age.

Griffin posted the since-deleted footage to Twitter on Tuesday, drawing immediate condemnation from both sides of the political aisle. The Secret Service even weighed in. Griffin swiftly apologized, but the fallout has already cost her an endorsement deal with Squatty Potty and her gig co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

