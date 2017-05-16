Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th anniversary Academy Awards

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Despite presiding over one of the biggest flubs in Academy Award history, the team behind this year’s Oscars is returning for the show’s 90th anniversary next year…including host Jimmy Kimmel.

The 90th installment of the awards show will reunite Kimmel with Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, the producers of this year’s show, which memorably ended with La La Land being mistakenly announced as Best Picture. After an awkward on-stage huddle, Moonlight as revealed as the actual Best Picture winner.

“After just one year, we can’t imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy’s skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen – and does,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment in a statement.

Kimmel tweeted, “Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope).”

Before the Best Picture gaffe on Oscar night, Kimmel had snacks and candy dropped from the ceiling onto the all-star audience, and brought tourists from a Hollywood bus tour into the theater to snap selfies with the likes of Denzel Washington.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

