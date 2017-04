iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims climbed higher last week, increasing by 10,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending April 15, the number of people filing for benefits jumped from an unrevised level of 234,000 the previous week to 244,000.

The four-week moving average, however, decreased by 4,250 to 243,000.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.