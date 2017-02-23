Jobless claims jump to 244K

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims spiked higher last week, increasing by 6,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Feb. 18, the number of people filing for benefits jumped from a revised level of 238,000 the previous week to 244,000.

The Labor Department said there were no “special factors” impacting that week’s figures.

Now at 241,000, four-week moving average, however, decreased by 4,000 to its lowest level since July 21,1973.

