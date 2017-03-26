Joe Biden says if he’d run for president he could have won

Official White House Photo by David Lienemann(HAMILTON, N.Y.) — Is Vice President Joe Biden having second thoughts about not running for president in 2016?

Speaking to students at Colgate University in central New York before the weekend, Biden reflected on his decision not to enter the race.

“… I had planned on running for president. And although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won,” he said.

Biden became emotional, according to the Observer-Dispatch of Utica, as he mentioned his son Beau’s death from a battle with brain cancer as a reason he stayed out of the race.

“At the end of the day, I just couldn’t do it,” the former vice president said. “So I don’t regret not running. Do I regret not being president? Yes.”

