Joe Maddon: sleep deprivation “has a lot to do” with team’s slow start

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images(DENVER) – Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is partly blaming fatigue for its team’s slow start.

“I sense sleep deprivation more than anything,” Maddon said before his team’s eventual 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. “Sleep deprivation has a lot to do with it. Right from the

beginning of the year our schedule has been awkward. No one has had a chance to settle in.

The Cubs are just 17-17 after winning the World Series last season following a 25-6 start.

“I don’t think anyone is taking anything for granted,” Maddon said. “I love the word expectations, I do, but on the flip side of that it’s going to be a different path this year. It is. It just has

to be. To this point we haven’t pitched nearly as well, as starters. The biggest thing for me is defense. We haven’t caught the ball with the regularity that we normally do. Those were our bedrocks

of our performance.”

The Cubs remain on the road through the weekend, with a three-game series at St. Louis.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.