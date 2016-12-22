“John Wick” Comic Book Locking and Loading

2016 – Lionsgate/Nico Tavernese(NEW YORK) — The Keanu Reeves revenge movie John Wick is getting the comic book treatment.

Dynamite Entertainment previewed teaser images from a new series centering on Reeves’ deadly assassin, who is hitting the big screen again February 10 in John Wick: Chapter 2.

In a statement, Dynamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci said that the first movie in the series — which was a sleeper hit — was “such an exciting film, mixing martial arts action with snappy dialogue and smart writing. As the credits rolled, you were left wanting more, and it was obvious that they had the makings of a franchise,” adding the company was “quick to pursue the opportunity to develop … all-new stories with the character!”

The book hits stores in 2017.

John Wick: Chapter 2 also stars Common, Ian McShane, Reeves’ Matrix series co-star Laurence Fishburne, and Orange is the New Black beauty Ruby Rose.

