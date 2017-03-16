Joint Fire District Proposed In Southern Hancock County

3/16/17 – 7:20 A.M.

Three townships and three villages in southern Hancock County are considering forming a joint fire district. The Courier reports Jenera, Mount Cory, and Rawson as well as Eagle, Union, and Van Buren townships are talking about consolidating resources. The group could put levy on the ballot in November to pay for operations.

A public meeting to talk about the proposal is set for April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Cory-Rawson school building. Officials say combining resources would free up general fund money for the individual villages and townships.

The three villages currently finance their fire departments through property taxes. Union Township pays for fire protection from Rawson and Mount Cory through shared expenses. Eagle Township pays Union Township, Jenera and Arlington through an annual per-stop assessment.

