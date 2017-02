2/24/17 – 7:30 A.M.

Seneca County stands to get back some of the money set aside for construction of the Joint Justice Center in Tiffin. The Review-Times reports Gilbane Construction believes they won’t need all the money for contingency costs. There’s currently more than $214,000 left in the account. Gilbane officials say the should be able to give the county back around $50,000 once all the steel for the project is in place.

