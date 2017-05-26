Joint Justice Center Tours Offered Next Month In Tiffin

5/26/17 – 6:58 A.M.

You’ll be able to get a look inside the construction of the new Joint Justice Center in Tiffin next month. The Review-Times reports the JJC Leadership Core team talked about giving tours of the currently under construction facility during a Thursday meeting. The tours are set for June 10 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Area residents will see the first and second floors of the four-story building. A VIP tour will include more of the structure.

Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacey says they are looking for volunteers to serve as guides for the event.

