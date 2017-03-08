Jordan Peele says he’s planning on creating more social thrillers

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Jordan Peele has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After his directorial debut, Get Out, exceeded box office expectations by grossing more than $75 million since its Feb. 24 release, the sketch comedian says he’s putting Key and Peele behind him and focusing solely on social thrillers.

“Never say never, but this is an official turn,” Peele tells ABC Radio. “I feel that this is me using all of my abilities that I’ve learned to the best of my ability. I feel like it is my purest form of expression so far and I love it. I’ve got several different social thrillers I want to make.”

According to Peele, his previous work as a sketch comedian helped to set the stage for his new role as director. In fact, the comedian admits that he’s been influenced by the horror movie genre and has leaned on the cult classic thrillers for inspiration. “Comedy is the perfect background for this, for me,” he explains. “There is lightness and fun in the movie, there are laughs. There’s not really jokes. But even just the premise has a satirical element to it. I always thought of movies like Rosemary’s Baby, Stepford Wives, and Scream as movies where it’s like, “that’s definitely a thriller, but there’s something kind of ironic and crazy going on.”

Get Out is available in theaters nationwide.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.