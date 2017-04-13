Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beasts” sequel

(LOS ANGELES) — Jude Law has signed on to play young Dumbledore in the upcoming sequel to last year’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, according to Variety.

Law –who reportedly beat out a who’s who of British actors, including Christian Bale and Benedict Cumberbatch — will portray Dumbledore before he became Hogwarts’ headmaster and Harry Potter’s mentor at the fictional British school of magic, made famous in the Harry Potter series. Richard Harris, originated the role before Michael Gambon took over after Harris’ death in 2002.

Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the sequel, alongside Johnny Depp, who will play the villain Grindelwald.

J.K. Rowling, who made her screenwriting debut on the first film, has also written the script for the second installment, that finds Newt and friends questioning their allegiances during one of the wizarding world’s darkest periods.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, which starts filming this summer, is set for a 2018 release.

Law will next be seen in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, opening nationwide May 12. You can currently catch him in the HBO series, The Young Pope.