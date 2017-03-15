Judge drops all charges against Darrelle Revis in assault case

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — A judge has dismissed all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis related to a February altercation.

Revis had faced two counts of aggravated assault, one count each of robbery and conspiracy and a count of making terroristic threats. A video obtained and posted by TMZ showed two men unconscious after a brawl.

Revis denied that he was the individual who had attacked them.

The 31-year-old appeared in court Wednesday, and after testimony from a childhood friend, the judge dismissed the charges. The friend testified that he had come to Revis’ aid and punched the two men.

Revis, a four-time All-Pro, was released this offseason by the New York Jets after a disappointing season in 2016. He will still have to appear at all hearings related to the case and is not allowed to have contact with the victims or witnesses.

Revis remains a free agent, though it is unclear what league interest in the veteran defensive back will be like.

