Judge Issues Nationwide Restraining Order on Trump Immigration Action

iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — A federal judge in Seattle has issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of the executive action signed by President Donald Trump that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The ruling, issued by Federal Judge James L. Robart, takes effect immediately, said Washington State Solicitor General Noah Purcell during a press conference. Someone overseas who may be waiting to board a flight to the U.S. would now be able to do so and enter the country, according to Purcell.

“It puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order,” Ferguson said.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the decision a “historic” and “important” one. It is his expectation that the federal government will honor the ruling, he said.

AG Ferguson obtains Restraining Order immediately halting Trump immigration Executive Order nationwide. — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 3, 2017

“No one is above the law — not even the President.” –BF — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 3, 2017

“The law’s a powerful thing,” Ferguson said. “It has the ability to hold everyone accountable to it, and that includes the President of the United States.”

Trump and the administration have denied that the action is directed towards Muslims and White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied it was a “ban.”

The White House plans to file an emergency stay to block the judge’s order.

