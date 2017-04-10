Judge shot to death in Chicago, manhunt on for suspect

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — Chicago police are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a Cook County, Illinois, criminal court judge Monday morning outside his Chicago home on the city’s South Side.

First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro Monday morning called Judge Raymond Myles’ death “another senseless act of violence.”

Chicago police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. A woman, described by Staples as a “close associate” of the judge, walked out of the judge’s home, exchanged words with the gunman and she was shot once, Staples said. She suffered a non-life-threatening injury, Staples said.

Myles heard the commotion and the gunshot and went outside of his home to investigate, and that’s when he exchanged words with the gunman and was fatally shot multiple times, Staples said.

The suspect then fled on foot, the injured woman told police.

Staples said police “do not know” whether the judge was the intended target and said this was a “potential robbery.”

Staples said police do not believe the injured woman knows the gunman.

Police are reviewing footage, investigating potential motives and looking into a “multitude” of possible leads, Staples said.

Police said neighbors said the judge and the woman were known to go for early-morning workouts so it was not unusual for them to be up before dawn.

The FBI has offered a reward for information leading to an arrest and the police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.