Judges Want Jail Expansion Committee Reestablished

4/26/17 – 5:00 A.M.

A group of judges in Hancock County want to reform a county jail expansion committee. The Courier reports both common pleas court judges, Judge Kristen Johnson with probate court, and Judge Mark Miller of Findlay Municipal Court all addressed upcoming issues in a letter to the county commissioners.

The judges say pending legislation could force them to sentence more low level offenders to stays at local jails rather than prisons. They also cite increases in services for inmates as part of their reasoning.

The letter says, “it is important to re-establish the jail expansion committee to explore the need for expanding the capacity of the Hancock County Justice Center and also the ancillary services provided by our jail.” Some of the services cited in the letter include a detox unit, work-release program, and an electronic monitoring program.

The commissioners have taken the issue under advisement.

MORE: The Courier