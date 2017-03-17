Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrating her son’s NCAA win is all you need to see today

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After Northwestern narrowly pulled off a 68-66 win over Vanderbilt in the first round the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, proud mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated the win.

The Emmy winner and Veep star was on hand to root for her son, Charlie Hall, who plays for Northwestern.

Breaking down a bit in happiness, she mouthed “Oh my God” as her son’s team pulled off the nail-biter.

When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eMhjjewMgG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, has been very vocal about her baby boy and his “March” to greatness.

Who can forget her breaking out the “Elaine dance” after the team was selected to the field.

“We’re going to the dance, boys! @NUMensBball making history! #proud #B1GCats #poundtherock #NCAA @marchmadness,” she wrote.

It’s going to be an exciting two weeks for sure! The Wildcats next play the top seed in their region, Gonzaga, on Saturday.

