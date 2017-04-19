Julia Roberts named “People” magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman for fifth time

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — For the fifth time — a record for the publication — Julia Roberts has been named People‘s Most Beautiful Woman. The 49-year-old, who first graced the cover of the special issue in 1991, was announced as this year’s cover by editor-in-chief Jess Cagle on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Roberts also talks about her 14-year-old marriage to Daniel Moder, as well as raising their three kids: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 12, and 9-year-old Henry.
Here are the other who made People‘s “Most Beautiful” issue in various categories:
Every Age: These 40 stars set the standard for modern beauty:
20s
Zendaya – 20
Sophie Turner – 21
Camila Mendes – 22
Kelsea Ballerini – 23
Jessica Henwick – 24
Daisy Ridley – 25
Rita Ora – 26
Brie Larson – 27
Alicia Vikander – 28
Karen Gillan – 29
30s
Solange Knowles – 30
Tatiana Maslany – 31
Gal Gadot – 32
Kate McKinnon – 33
Alison Brie – 34
Jennifer Hudson – 35
Olivia Munn – 36
Jordana Brewster – 37
Zoe Saldana – 38
Danai Gurira – 39
40s
Naomie Harris – 40
Charlize Theron – 41
Sarah Paulson – 42
Eva Mendes – 43
Thandie Newton – 44
Sandra Oh – 45
Constance Zimmer – 46
Samantha Bee – 47
Lucy Liv – 48
Nicole Kidman – 49
50s
Connie Britton – 50
Connie Nielsen – 51
Courteney Cox – 52
Laura Linney – 53
Vanessa Williams – 54
Meg Ryan – 55
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – 56
Marcia Gay Harden – 57
Angela Bassett – 58
Melanie Griffith – 59
In Sync (couples): These dynamic duos are always in perfect step on the red carpet:
Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux
Amal & George Clooney
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
Cuties to Beauties: These celebs were destined to shine in front of the camera:
Demi Lovato
Kerry Washington
Zoe Kravitz
Mindy Kaling
January Jones
Meagan Good
Hailee Steinfeld
Gabourey Sidibe
Ariana Grande
Gorgeous Inside and Out: These four women empower others all over the world:
Meghan Markle
Gina Rodriguez
Sandra Lee
Debra Messing
My Beautiful Family: The many ways that nesting keeps these stars smiling:
Christie Brinkley
Kelly Rowland
Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Vern Yip
Jenna Bush Hager
Most Waned: Eyes, smile, hair and more…the features that make those stars stand out from the crowd:
Priyanka Chopra (hair)
Catriona Balfe (skin)
Gabrielle Union (dimples)
Scarlett Johansson (eyes)
Lea Michele (nails)
Julianne Hough (abs)
Heidi Klum (legs)
Lily Collins (brows)
Kate Middleton (nose)
Michelle Obama (arms)
America Ferrera (smile)
Jennifer Lopez (butt)
