Julia Roberts named “People” magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman for fifth time

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — For the fifth time — a record for the publication — Julia Roberts has been named People‘s Most Beautiful Woman. The 49-year-old, who first graced the cover of the special issue in 1991, was announced as this year’s cover by editor-in-chief Jess Cagle on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Roberts also talks about her 14-year-old marriage to Daniel Moder, as well as raising their three kids: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 12, and 9-year-old Henry.

Here are the other who made People‘s “Most Beautiful” issue in various categories:

Every Age: These 40 stars set the standard for modern beauty:

20s

Zendaya – 20

Sophie Turner – 21

Camila Mendes – 22

Kelsea Ballerini – 23

Jessica Henwick – 24

Daisy Ridley – 25

Rita Ora – 26

Brie Larson – 27

Alicia Vikander – 28

Karen Gillan – 29

30s

Solange Knowles – 30

Tatiana Maslany – 31

Gal Gadot – 32

Kate McKinnon – 33

Alison Brie – 34

Jennifer Hudson – 35

Olivia Munn – 36

Jordana Brewster – 37

Zoe Saldana – 38

Danai Gurira – 39

40s

Naomie Harris – 40

Charlize Theron – 41

Sarah Paulson – 42

Eva Mendes – 43

Thandie Newton – 44

Sandra Oh – 45

Constance Zimmer – 46

Samantha Bee – 47

Lucy Liv – 48

Nicole Kidman – 49

50s

Connie Britton – 50

Connie Nielsen – 51

Courteney Cox – 52

Laura Linney – 53

Vanessa Williams – 54

Meg Ryan – 55

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – 56

Marcia Gay Harden – 57

Angela Bassett – 58

Melanie Griffith – 59

In Sync (couples): These dynamic duos are always in perfect step on the red carpet:

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

Amal & George Clooney

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Cuties to Beauties: These celebs were destined to shine in front of the camera:

Demi Lovato

Kerry Washington

Zoe Kravitz

Mindy Kaling

January Jones

Meagan Good

Hailee Steinfeld

Gabourey Sidibe

Ariana Grande

Gorgeous Inside and Out: These four women empower others all over the world:

Meghan Markle

Gina Rodriguez

Sandra Lee

Debra Messing

My Beautiful Family: The many ways that nesting keeps these stars smiling:

Christie Brinkley

Kelly Rowland

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Vern Yip

Jenna Bush Hager

Most Waned: Eyes, smile, hair and more…the features that make those stars stand out from the crowd:

Priyanka Chopra (hair)

Catriona Balfe (skin)

Gabrielle Union (dimples)

Scarlett Johansson (eyes)

Lea Michele (nails)

Julianne Hough (abs)

Heidi Klum (legs)

Lily Collins (brows)

Kate Middleton (nose)

Michelle Obama (arms)

America Ferrera (smile)

Jennifer Lopez (butt)

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.