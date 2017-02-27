Jury seated in Aaron Hernandez trial

John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(BOSTON) — The full complement of jurors was chosen Monday to hear the trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The 16 jurors selected will be sworn on Wednesday, with opening statements and testimony expected to follow.

Hernandez, 27, is charged in a double murder outside a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots tight end has already been convicted in a deadly shooting in another part of the state.

Hernandez will go on trial not far from where his former team celebrated its Super Bowl victory.

