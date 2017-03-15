Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Green donuts and bagels

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Friday, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a celebration of all things Irish.

Many people dress in green and more than 30 cities across America have parades; and while there seemingly is no end to the many ways of observing this cultural and religious celebration, dyeing things green is one of the most popular.

Chicago dyes its river green, and since 1970, McDonald’s features its green, mint-flavored Shamrock Shake. But how about green donuts and bagels?

Krispy Kreme will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year by frying up green-colored versions of their Original Glazed donuts that they’re calling “Green O’riginal Glazed” donuts. They will only be available on Friday at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

If you prefer something heartier, Bruegger’s has green bagels available for St. Patrick’s Day. The festive bagels will be available Thursday and Friday at participating U.S. locations.

