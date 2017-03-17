Justice Department complying with congressional surveillance probe

ABC News.(WASHINGTON) –The U.S. Department of Justice today announced that it has “complied” with a request for information related to unsubstantiated accusations made by President Trump that he was “wiretapped” during the 2016 presidential election.

The information was solicited by the House and Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committees in the aftermath of the allegations, first made via Twitter, almost two weeks ago.

The Justice Department did not provide details on the extent of the information it provided to the committees. The White House has yet to provide any evidence for the president’s statements, but has since claimed he was referring to surveillance in general terms and not specifically to the tapping of phones.

Shortly after Trump tweeted the accusations, FBI Director James Comey privately asked the Justice Department to refute the story, government sources familiar with Comey’s thinking have confirmed to ABC News. Comey, himself, has not publicly commented on the matter.

