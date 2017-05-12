Justice Department directs federal prosecutors to charge maximum sentences

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a memo to all federal prosecutors Thursday night instructing them to pursue the “most serious, readily provable offense” in their cases.

The most “serious” crimes are determined by which offenses carry the longest sentences, according to guidelines.

Exceptions will only be allowed with approval from a U.S. Attorney, an assistant U.S. attorney general or a designated supervisor and with a documented explanation. This takes away some discretion from prosecutors to charge a lesser offense but leaves some level of discretion in place.

“We are returning to the laws as passed by Congress,” said Sessions while announcing the new guidelines.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.