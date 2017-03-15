Justice Department to announce charges in Yahoo hacks

Getty Images/Lisa Werner(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday will announce charges against four people with suspected ties to the Russian government in connection to hacking attacks against Yahoo!, sources tell ABC News.

Four people will be charged: three in Russia and one in Canada, according to the sources.

The suspect in Canada will be arrested, but officials do not have access yet to the suspects in Russia.

As ABC News previously reported, the first breach, affecting 500 million user accounts, occurred in 2014 but was not disclosed by Yahoo until September 2016. In December 2016, Yahoo revealed that a separate hack of 1 billion user accounts took place in 2013.

The Justice Department has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning.

