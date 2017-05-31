Justin Theroux bids “The Leftovers” farewell, reheats sitcom leftovers with Jimmy Kimmel

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Screenwriter and The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss the highly anticipated HBO series finale, which airs Sunday.

“It’s one of those awkward things where we’re not allowed to talk about what’s going on…I can tell you what’s not going to happen,” Theroux joked. “I can say that I was very happy with the way the show ended, enormously.”

HBO’s website gives only this cryptic explanation of the show’s final chapter, titled “The Book of Nora” — “Nothing is answered. Everything is answered. And then it ends.”

Theroux said that even his wife, Jennifer Aniston, doesn’t know what will happen in the series.

“She’s a fan of the show, so she didn’t want any spoilers,” he said. “She wouldn’t even want to run lines with me … She’s that much of a fan.”

Theroux also revealed he’s working on a new project with pal Jimmy Kimmel.

“We both came up with this idea of [getting] old scripts from old sitcoms…Really old, like Diff’rent Strokes, or Seinfeld and get really funny actors like Will Ferrell and do them live.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.