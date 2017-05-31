Kabul bomb witness: ‘Explosions are happening every day here’

dk_photos/iStock/Thinkstock(KABUL, Afghanistan) — A man who was blocks away from a car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed at least 90 people and injured about 400 more said that explosions are commonplace in the nation’s capital.

“Any time, any moment, another explosion can happen,” said Mohibullah Stanikzai, who works at a bank he estimates to be about four to seven blocks away from where the bomb was detonated.

Stanikzai was sitting in the manager’s office at the bank “talking about issues” with coworkers when “suddenly … a sound came,” he told ABC News.

At first, the group thought it was an earthquake because the “ground was shaking,” Stanikzai said, calling the sound of the bombing so “powerful.”

When Stanikzai exited the bank and went onto the street, “everybody was running,” he said. Stanikzai also saw multiple dead people in the street.

Stanikzai only suffered minor injuries from the explosion from glass that had broken in the bank. He received about four stitches in one of his hands, he said, calling himself “lucky.”

Although this was the closest he’s ever been to an explosion, Stanikzai said they’re a “common thing” in Kabul, especially at the bank where he works, which is near several foreign embassies.

“Explosions are happening every day here” he said.

When asked what he wants Americans to know about Kabul, Stanikzai said that “people are getting hurt.”

Stanikzai stressed that the people behind the explosions, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, are not practicing Islam.

“In holy Ramadan, killing, doing bad things, are forbidden,” he said. “I say this is not Islam … It’s politics.”

Stanikzai said that the residents of Kabul “just want peace” and “peace of mind.”

The car bomb tore through Kabul Wednesday after it was detonated near a busy interaction in the city’s Wazir Akbar Khan district, officials said. Eleven Americans working as contractors for the U.S. embassy were among those wounded in the blast, an official with the U.S. Department of State confirmed to ABC News.

The Afghan Taliban, which has previously claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in Kabul, issued a statement denying any involvement in the car bombing. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the Afghan intelligence service NDS said in a statement that their initial findings pointed to the Haqqani network as being responsible for the attack.

The Haqqani Network is an extremist group that operates mainly in northeast Afghanistan and that has at times been aligned with the Taliban and received support from Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.