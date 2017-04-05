Kalida Man Dies In Putnam County Fire

4/5/17 – 5:24 A.M.

A fire in Putnam County took the life of a Kalida man Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home at 17123 Road M around 1:15 p.m. Emergency responders pulled 75-year-old Robert Verhoff (VARE-hoff) from the home. Putnam County Coroner Dr. Anne Horstman pronounced Verhoff dead a short time later.

Verhoff was the only person who lived in the house.

The fire caused heavy damage. The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.