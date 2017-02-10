Kan Du Studios Set To Open New Downtown Headquarters Later This Month

02/10/17 – 5:23 P.M.

A brand new art studio will open its headquarters in Downtown Findlay this month. The grand opening of the Kan Du Art Studio is set for February 24 from 5-7 p.m. The site is the former Rocking U Building at 318 West Main Cross. The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities bought the property two years ago. It was renovated through the use of two grants.

Kan Du Studio has supported Hancock County artists with developmental disabilities since 2007. It is a division of Blanchard Valley Industries.