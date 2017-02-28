Kansas City Chiefs release Jamaal Charles

Thearon W. Henderson/iStock/Thinkstock(KANSAS CITY) – The Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher has played his last down in Kansas City.

The team announced Tuesday it released running back Jamaal Charles after eight seasons.

“I have a great deal of admiration for Jamaal Charles, his toughness, and what he’s been able to achieve in his time in Kansas City,” general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “These

decisions are never easy, but we felt it was in the best interests of the club to move on at this time. We wish Jamaal and his family the best of luck in their next step.”

Charles joined the Chiefs in 2008 and rushed for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns during his time with the team, but was sidelined by ACL injuries in 2011 and 2016.

“He’ll always be a part of the Chiefs family, and we’ll be ready to honor him for his outstanding playing career when the time is right,” said Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

