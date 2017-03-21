Kansas father arrested in shooting death of teenage son

iStock/Thinkstock(WICHITA, Kan.) — A Kansas man was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his teenage son, police officials said Monday.

Glen Farrow, 41, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 17-year-old son, Michael Farrow, during an argument on Sunday, the Wichita Police Department said.

“A friend of the victim was with him in the alley and directed officers back to the victim’s house and also informed the officers that the 17-year-old victim’s father was a possible suspect in the case,” Wichita Police Department Lt. Todd Ojile said at a press briefing Monday.

Farrow was booked at the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on second-degree murder charges, Ojile said.

Police said the two were arguing in the front yard of their home in Wichita before the shooting.

“During that argument, a handgun came out. The son basically fled the front yard and ran eastbound,” Ojile said. “And as he was running, the father fired several shots, striking and killing his son.”

Ojile said the victim may have been shot in the back as he was running away.

Police are still trying to determine what the argument was about, but the victim’s stepmother, Amanda Stoll, said the fight started because of a disagreement over the teenager’s school.

She said Farrow was violent with her during their relationship and that she’s filed restraining orders against him, according to ABC News’ Kansas affiliate KAKE.

“I knew Glen was violent,” she said in an interview with KAKE on Monday. “But it has always been towards complete strangers, or the female he was involved with.”

Stoll, who said she helped to raise to the victim for more than 12 years, is still trying to “cope” with the incident.

“I don’t know how to cope with the fact that the man that I loved and married and had children with killed one of our kids,” Stoll said. “There is no way this can possibly be worse.”

