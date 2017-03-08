Kansas’ Josh Jackson suspended for Big 12 tournament opener

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Kansas guard Josh Jackson will sit out his team’s Big 12 tournament opener following a traffic incident last month.

Kansas head coach Bill Self announced the suspension on Wednesday, one day before Kansas was to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Oklahoma and Texas Christian University.

On Feb. 2, Jackson was ticketed for backing into an unattended vehicle and failing to leave his contact information. He was cited for duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

“Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday,” Self said in a release. “He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

Jackson also faces a misdemeanor charge after kicking a fellow student’s car outside of a bar. His arraignment in that case is scheduled for April 12.

Jackson is the third-ranked draft prospect on Chad Ford’s draft board on ESPN. He is averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, second on the team in each category.

