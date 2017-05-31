Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump beheading photo

Disney Channel/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Comedienne Kathy Griffin drew widespread condemnation on Wedensday for a photo shoot in which she’s pictured holding the bloodied, decapitated head of President Donald Trump. Wednesday Griffin took to Twitter to apologize.

“Hey everybody, it’s me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction to these images. I am a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is way too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it,” Griffin said in a Twitter video.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

She continued, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I’ve asked for your forgiveness. Taking down the image – going to ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Reaction to the image was swift and came from both sides of the aisle, with both Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton firing back at the images. The Secret Service even weighed in tweeting, “Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests.”

