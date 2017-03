iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Hundreds of women are claiming rampant sexual harassment at Sterling Jewelers — the conglomerate that runs Kay and Jared jewelry chains — going back two decades.

The women say that jobs and promotions were determined by pleasing male managers and went all the way to the top of the company’s highest levels.

Watch the ABC News report below for more:

