U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Kelli M. Ley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ley is the daughter of Steve and Annette Ley of Elida, Ohio. She is also the sister of Kody Ley and Kurtis Ley. The airman graduated in 2012 from Spencerville High School, Spencerville, Ohio.