Kentucky Man Arrested Near Findlay For Trafficking 6 Pounds Of Marijuana

05/08/17 – 6:06 P.M.

A Kentucky man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over on I-75 Monday morning. A post on the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says they arrested 30-year-old Usbias Phillips. He was heading south on I-75 when a K-9 unit pulled him over. The officer noticed that he was acting suspicious and had K-9 Charlie search the car. He alerted the officer and they found cash and 6 pounds of marijuana.

Officers charged Phillips with possession of marijuana and trafficking of marijuana.