Keri Russell gets Walk of Fame star, jokes “Is this it for my career?”

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — Felicity and The Americans actress Keri Russell was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Tuesday, and the actress joked that maybe event organizers knew something she didn’t.

“Am I about to die? Or is it over? Like, is this it for my career?” she said during her speech.

Although Russell was a child actress — part of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club cast in the early ’90s with Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera — she said acting wasn’t her goal. She wanted, she said, to travel the world taking pictures, but she said, acting kind of gave her that chance.

“I feel like that’s what I get to do, in some way,” Russell said. “I get to travel the world and see these things I’ve never seen and meet these incredible people and live this wild adventure this career affords and I’m very thankful for it.”

Producer and director J.J. Abrams, who gave Russell her breakout, Golden Globe-winning role in the WB series Felicity, told the crowd that attention that being a star brings, is not something Russell craves.

“I can’t tell you how much she hates this,” he said to laughter. “Getting attention’s not her strong suit. What she does so beautifully is become other people.”

The latest other person Russell is known for playing is Russian spy Elizabeth Jennings in the FX series The Americans, a role which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2016. The show wrapped its fifth season Tuesday night and will return for sixth and final season next year.

