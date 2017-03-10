Kerry Washington to produce film adaptation of “The Mothers”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington is stepping away from the camera for the upcoming Warner Bros. film, The Mothers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Washington will serve as a producer on the upcoming film adaptation of Brit Bennett’s New York Times bestseller The Mothers. It follows Nadia, a grieving teen who starts a relationship with a pastor’s son and becomes pregnant.

Bennett, who is set to write the script, will serve as executive producer.

HBO’s Confirmation, which was Kerry’s first project under her Simpson Street production banner, earned the actress an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Anita Hill. The Mothers will be Simpson Street’s first official project for Warner Brothers Studios.

