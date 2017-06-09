Kevin Hart admits to domestic violence with his ex-wife in new book

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is opening up about a darker side in his new book, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.

In his new memoir, as reviewed by EurWeb.com, Hart reveals his marriage with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, was on and off most of the time, and even became violent.

“Me and my ex-wife. When it got violent where we’re fighting — Am I really fighting? Am I holding my hands up as if she’s a man right now? Oh my God,” Hart explains in his new memoir. “This is…I’m out. I’ve really got my hands up to not defend, but counter. Like, I’m waiting for you to throw a punch. Cuz I’m about to counter the s*** out of you.”

Hart, who says the police were called multiple times and that he even ended up spending a night in jail, says it was during those times that knew he had to change.

“Like I’m really that upset to where I have to get in a stance,” he explained. “When you get in a stance, that’s when I checked myself.”

Hart says he and is ex were eventually able to work through their problems and rebuild their relationship for the sake of their two kids, Heaven and Hendrix.

“Brick by brick, I’d built an unstable house with Torrei, one that was doomed to collapse,” Hart says. “But the experience enabled us to build great homes afterwards for our kids, our partners and ourselves.”

I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons is available now.

